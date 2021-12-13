Man found dead from 'trauma' inside home on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Indianapolis' east side.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Brookside Avenue just before 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive man.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from "apparent trauma". He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Homicide detectives canvased the area and collected evidence inside the home. At this time there has been no official cause of death released and police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.