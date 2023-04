INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot Thursday morning.

According to IMPD, northwest district officers were called to the 2100 block of Dexter Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is near W. 21st Street and E. Riverside Drive.

They arrived at the scene to find an adult male lying in the street dead from suspected gunshot wounds.

IMPD detectives and forensics analysts will be in the are for most of the morning as the investigation continues.