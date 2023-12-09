Man found dead near Bloomington homeless shelter, one arrested for murder

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested for murder after Bloomington police found a man dead near a homeless shelter on Thursday.

According to Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to Wheeler Mission at approximately 6 p.m. after receiving a call in reference to a possible death.

The caller reported that a man was found in a wooded area near the shelter and was believed to be dead.

Officers located the deceased man near a large homeless encampment in the nearby wooded area.

Police said the man had several visible injuries and looked like they had been cut or struck with a sharp object.

Police interviewed several individuals and investigators searched the area for evidence related to the man's death.

On Friday, Dec. 8, investigators continued the investigation and interviewed more people. Witnesses identified a 42-year-old man as the suspect.

Police said the suspect was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

The suspect has not been officially charged but is preliminary charged with murder.