Man found dead on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead in a home on the northeast side of the city early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of Holloway Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to IMPD, it is unknown where the shooting occurred.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once his family is notified.

Anyone who may have video in the area is asked to review their cameras for any suspicious vehicles or activity.

Anyone with information contact IMPD Det. Kristina Friel at 317-327-3475 or Kristina.Friel@indy.gov. Anyone who wants to make an anonymous tip can do so at 317-262-8477.