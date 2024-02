INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the near west side Tuesday evening.

According to IMPD, shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of S. Belmont Avenue for a person shot report.

At the scene, officers found a man with trauma injuries. IMPD did not say weather or not the injuries included gunshot wounds.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the identity at a later date.