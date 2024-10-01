Man found dead with gunshot wounds on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Monday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue on a report of a death investigation around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male, in a decomposed state.

Coroners did an on-scene field examination of the victim and found that the victim had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. They did not specify how long the victim was deceased.

Homicide detectives have began their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

