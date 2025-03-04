Man found guilty after stray bullet critically injures employee at Sullivan's Hardware in 2023

An Indianapolis man was found guilty on Tuesday of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal recklessness after a road rage incident led to the shooting of an innocent bystander.

Marqueses Tipton was charged in connection with the shooting on March 20, 2023, on the north side of the city, when 64-year-old Susie Warden, an employee at Sullivan's Hardware store, was critically injured.

According to police reports, the incident began with a three-car crash at the intersection of 71st Street and Keystone Avenue. Following the collision, surveillance video from a Shell Gas Station at the scene captured Tipton chasing another vehicle out of the parking lot while firing a weapon.

Tragically, one of those bullets struck Warden, who was sitting at the cash register in Sullivan's Hardware at the time.

Warden was struck in the face by a stray bullet that penetrated the store's wall and a photo frame before hitting her directly.

The owner of Sullivan's Hardware, Pat Sullivan, described the moment as terrifying. “The whole day was terrifying, literally the worst day of my life in a place that I love," he said.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and rushed Warden to the hospital, where she was treated for severe injuries. According to court documents, Warden suffered fractures to her face and significant injuries to her left eye and temple. She was initially listed in critical condition.

Surveillance footage from inside the hardware store showed the moment Warden was struck by the bullet, immediately followed by other store employees coming to her aid.

Investigators confirmed that the bullet originated from Tipton's firearm during the confrontation following the crash.

Following the incident, Warden's family described her as a “fighter” who has shown remarkable resilience. “She’s a force to be reckoned with,” her family told WRTV.

With the verdict now reached, a sentencing hearing for Tipton has been scheduled for April 29 at 9 a.m.