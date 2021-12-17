Man found guilty of murder after man's body found in his home bathtub

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of murder in connection to the May 2018 death of a man who was found dead in a bathtub.

Dwayne Shotts was convicted after a three day trial, online court records show.

According to dispatchers, Shotts said he had shot a man in his bathroom a week ago and didn’t want to call the police.

Anthony Cline, 35, had been reported missing and was last seen April 24, 2018. He was found in the tub with a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Online court records show a plea deal was offered but not accepted.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2022.