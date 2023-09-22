Man found not guilty in the shooting that killed his girlfriend and injured a man

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County jury found an Indianapolis man not guilty in the shooting that killed his girlfriend and injured a man last fall.

Erik Hale was acquitted Wednesday after a two-day trial in Marion Superior Court, records show.

Jurors found him not guilty of murder, aggravated battery and other crimes in the death of Pamela Garruto and the shooting of another man inside a pickup truck parked near 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022.

Hale, records show, was supposed to have been serving a two-year sentence on home detention and GPS monitoring more than two months before these shootings.

At the time , Hale wasn't being monitored in that illegal gun possession case because the court had not been notified that he failed to report Marion County Community Corrections, according to court records.

