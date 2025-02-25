Watch Now
Man found shot and killed on Indy's near east side

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — Police found a man shot and killed on Indy's near east side Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 5:38 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 400 block of Oakland Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with gunshot injuries lying in the roadway.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

