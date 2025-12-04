Man found shot dead on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Thursday morning on the city's south side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 4200 block of Burkart Road at approximately 12:51 a.m. after receiving reports of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male in the roadway with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Medics responded to the location, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency medical efforts.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Bradly Eliud Toro Torres.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via email at James.Hurt@indy.gov.