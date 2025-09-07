Man found shot dead on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on the city's northeast side.

IMPD East District officers responded to the 3900 block of Delmont Drive at approximately 10:55 p.m. on following reports of a person shot.

Officers found an adult male inside the residence with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with evidence collection, while the Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The victim's identity will be released once next-of-kin notification is complete.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.