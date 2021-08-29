Watch
Man found shot in car dies more than two weeks later

Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 29, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS - A man found shot in a vehicle earlier this month has now died.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 5500 block of N. Michigan Road around 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 for a report of a person who was shot.

Arriving officers located an adult man inside a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. That man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the man died at the hospital by injuries sustained in the shooting. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact IMPD, Detective Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or jose.torres@indy.gov or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

