Man found shot in parking lot of east side business, dies at hospital

Posted at 12:30 PM, Nov 06, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning on the city's east side.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 5 a.m. and found the victim in a parking lot with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

First responders took him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No information about what led up to the shooting or information about a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail Michael.Wright@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

