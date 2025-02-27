Man found shot, killed in alley on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot and killed in an alley on the west side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 3:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Somerset Avenue following reports of a person down.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in an alley who had sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives quickly arrived to initiate an investigation, while the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency joined to help identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317.327.3475 or emailing Gary.Toms@indy.gov.