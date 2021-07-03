Man found shot, killed inside vehicle on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle on Indy's northeast side Friday evening.

The incident occurred just after 7:00 p.m. when officers responded to the 3800 block of E. 30th Street for a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a building and discovered a man inside that vehicle had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives who responded to the scene believe the driver was shot as he was driving before it struck the building. They also believe this incident was not at random.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.