Man found shot, killed on Indianapolis' near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot and killed on the city's near east side early Tuesday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

IMPD Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Gale Street just before 4 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death and will release the victim's name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.