Man found shot to death in business parking lot on Indy's east side

Indianapolis — A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an event center on Indianapolis' east side early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1100 block of N. Arlington Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Arriving officers located an adult male laying in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police canvassed the area but have not identified any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

