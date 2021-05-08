Man found shot to death on sidewalk on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk on Indianapolis' northeast side early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7100 block of Constitution Dr. just after 5 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located an adult male on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Homicide detectives responded and canvassed the area but no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.