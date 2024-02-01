Man guilty of murder in shooting death of clerk in downtown smoke shop

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty in a shooting that killed a downtown smoke shop worker nearly two years ago.

After a three-day trial in Marion Superior Court, jurors found Jalen Frierson guilty of murder and attempted robbery in the April 23, 2022, death of Eric Preer at the College Avenue Smoke Shop on the near north side.

Hakeem Jackson, Frierson's accomplice, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempted robbery.

Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Cermak said video from the smoke shop and other evidence clearly showed that Frierson was the gun man.

"Our closing argument really focused on the surveillance video that was from the smoke shop, and encouraging the jurors to just believe their eyes and seeing the defendant and seeing him in the video," Cermak told WRTV.

Prosecutors say Preer was working at the shop when Frierson and Jackson entered to rob him.

According to the probable cause affidavit, store video showed Frierson fire a gun as Jackson stood by the door.

Cermak said he told Preer's familiy it was his honor to serve justice on behalf of their loved one.

"His name is EricPreer and he was just working. And that's it," Cermak said. "He didn't do nothing wrong and it was the last day of his life."

Frierson faces a sentence of 45 to 95 years in prison and Jackson faces a sentence ranging from 10 to 30 years in prison.

Superior Court Judge Angela Davis scheduled a sentencing hearings for March 4.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on X/Twitter: @vicryc.

