Man hospitalized; 2 suspects arrested after Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — A man was hospitalized and two people were arrested after a shooting in Bloomington on Friday night.

Bloomington Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of South Curry Pike on reports of a person shot at 10:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 56-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. The man is expected to survive.

After learning of the incident, police say multiple suspects were seen running from the apartment where the shooting took place.

At 11 p.m., officers observed two suspects walking along a tree line between Highland Village Church and a parking lot.

Police say a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Devance Anthony Gayles, of Michigan City, hid in the woods before he was taken into custody. A female suspect, identified as 19-year-old Annabella Winter Jackson, of Bloomington, was also arrested.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, a handgun was found wrapped in a sweatshirt nearby.

Gayles has been charged with the following:



Attempted murder

Burglary

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Criminal recklessness

Pointing a firearm

Jackson had a previous warrant out for her arrest related to a probation violation. She also faces a resisting law enforcement charge.