Man in critical condition after being shot on the south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face on the south side of Indianapolis.

On Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers received a call of a person shot at the intersection of South East Street and Lincoln Street at 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, IMPD located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to IMPD, the shooting is believed to have taken place at a homeless camp near the intersection.

No further details were provided at this time.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.