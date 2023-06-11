Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man in critical condition after being shot on the south side of Indianapolis

east and lincoln.PNG
WRTV
east and lincoln.PNG
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 23:04:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS —  A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face on the south side of Indianapolis.

On Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers received a call of a person shot at the intersection of South East Street and Lincoln Street at 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, IMPD located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to IMPD, the shooting is believed to have taken place at a homeless camp near the intersection.

No further details were provided at this time.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE