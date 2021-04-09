Watch
Man in critical condition after gas station shooting in Lawrence

Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 09, 2021
LAWRENCE — A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning at a gas station in Lawrence, police said.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at the BP Connect gas station in the 11000 block of Pendleton Pike at 11:30 a.m., according to Captain Tracey Cantrell.

Police found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Medics transported him to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Cantrell said a person is in custody and detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act.

The shooting remains under investigation.

