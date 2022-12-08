Man in critical condition after Kokomo stabbing, warrant issued for suspect

KOKOMO — A Kokomo man is wanted by authorities after another man was critically injured in a stabbing earlier this week.

Kokomo Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street Monday night and found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a Kokomo hospital but later flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Halden Totten, 36, of Kokomo, was also found at the location with hand injuries.

Totten was treated and released. He is currently wanted on an attempted murder charge. A warrant is out for his arrest stating he should be held without bond.

Provided/Kokomo Police Halden Totten, 36, is wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing in Kokomo on Dec. 5, 2022.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Halden Totten, or has information pertaining to this case, they are asked to contact Captain Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the Kokomo Police Department tip411 app. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.