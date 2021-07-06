Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the apartments on Red Mill Drive around 1 a.m. when they located a man with gunshot wounds.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene, the man had gone to one of the apartments and told the occupants he had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.