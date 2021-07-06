Watch
Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast side apartment complex

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition early the morning of Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after a shooting on the northeast side.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 07:30:25-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the apartments on Red Mill Drive around 1 a.m. when they located a man with gunshot wounds.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene, the man had gone to one of the apartments and told the occupants he had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

