Man in serious condition after being shot in Anderson alley

ANDERSON — Law enforcement officers are investigating after a male was found shot in an alley in Anderson.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Pearl Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in an alley east of Pearl Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid. The victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he remains in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Christian at 765.648.6089 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).