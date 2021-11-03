Man injured after IMPD officer fired gun at charging dogs during investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in the hand when an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer fired his gun at dogs who charged police during an investigation late Tuesday on the city's east side.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Villa Avenue near Southeastern Avenue and East Maryland Street, according in a news release from IMPD.

Police were responding to a disturbance call when multiple dogs charged at officers.

An IMPD officer shot at the dogs and struck a man in the hand who was attempting to corral the canines. Medics transported him to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition. One dog was shot and killed, according to police.

An officer who was bit by a dog was evaluated but not hospitalized. No other injuries were reported.

IMPD said officers were wearing body cameras that were activated during the incident.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation, police said. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with that investigation.

IMPD’s Internal Affairs will also conduct a separate investigative investigation. The Use of Force Review Board, which is led by a majority of civilians, will conduct a mandatory review of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective John Breedlove by phone at 317-327-3475 or email at John.Breedlove@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.