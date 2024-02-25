Watch Now
Man injured in police shooting at southern Indiana nature preserve

Posted at 9:44 PM, Feb 24, 2024
CHARLESTOWN — Indiana State Police are investigating after one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a nature preserve in southern Indiana.

ISP says officers were called to the Nine Penny Branch Nature Preserve in Charlestown, Indiana, at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

According to ISP, an officer fired their weapon at some point. An adult male was injured in the shooting.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured.

