Man injured in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 6700 block of Eagle Pointe Drive North on reports of a person shot just after 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned someone had taken the victim, an 18-year-old male, to a nearby fire station. Firefighters rushed him to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Officers located a crime scene by finding shell casings and are asking neighbors for their Ring Doorbell footage.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.