Man, juvenile arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Shelbyville

A man and a juvenile were arrested after a female victim was found dead inside a Shelbyville home Sunday.

Shelbyville police were called to the 400 block of West Washington Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the department.

Officers found a deceased female inside the residence, police said. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

18-year-old Jayden McQueary has been taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail. He faces a charge of reckless homicide, according to police.

A juvenile was also taken into custody. The juvenile was transported to a detention facility, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. The relationship between the suspects and the victim has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5106.

"This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected," police said in a statement.