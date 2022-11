RICHMOND — A Richmond man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of North I Street around 1:30 a.m. Police say Nicholas Lakes, 33, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, but police say a person dressed in red with an unknown color mask was reported to have fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call RPD at 765-983-7247.