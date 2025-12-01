Man killed in early morning shooting at Fishers bar, suspect arrested

FISHERS — A man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning at a Fishers bar, and police have arrested one suspect.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 2:45 a.m. inside Britton Tavern near State Road 37. Officers responded to the scene where they found a male victim who was pronounced dead.

Police said a 31-year-old male was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

The Hamilton County Coroner will release the name of the victim once notification has been made to the family.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Derek Root at 317-595-3326.