Man killed in early morning shooting on the east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on the east side of the city early Sunday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to 3816 E. Michigan Street on the report of a person shot.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. IMPD said the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.