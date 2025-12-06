Man killed in early morning east side shooting, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis that resulted in the death of a man on Saturday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of E. 10th Street at around 12:55 a.m.

IMPD says officers at the scene found an adult man near the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided lifesaving aid at the scene until EMS arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Christopher.Morgan@indy.gov. Those who wish to report information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.