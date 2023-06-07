Watch Now
Man killed in hallway of apartment building on east side

Posted at 7:26 AM, Jun 07, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the hallway of an apartment building this morning on the city's east side.

According to police, officers were called to The Reserves at Warren Park Apartments in the 9000 block of E. 10th Street for a person shot.

There they found the adult male dead in the hallway from gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

