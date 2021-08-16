Watch
Man killed in hit-and-run on east side of Indianapolis

The incident occurred on 21st Street, near Shadeland Avenue.
WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
A man was killed in a hit-and-run on the east side of Indianapolis the night of Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 08:44:51-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was struck and killed by a driver on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

The crash happened on 21st Street, slightly west of Shadeland Avenue just before midnight.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene told WRTV the man was walking near the road when he was hit by a car. The driver did not stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene when officials arrived. His identity has yet to be released.

Investigators are working to find the person who struck and killed the victim. IMPD asks that anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 317-262-TIPS.

