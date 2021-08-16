Man killed in hit-and-run on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was struck and killed by a driver on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

The crash happened on 21st Street, slightly west of Shadeland Avenue just before midnight.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene told WRTV the man was walking near the road when he was hit by a car. The driver did not stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene when officials arrived. His identity has yet to be released.

Investigators are working to find the person who struck and killed the victim. IMPD asks that anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 317-262-TIPS.