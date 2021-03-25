Man killed in Lawrence Waffle House parking lot shooting

LAWRENCE — One man was shot to death early Thursday morning in a Waffle House parking lot in Lawrence, police said.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to the restaurant in the 7200 block of Pendleton Pike before 3 a.m. on an alarm call, which was followed by reports of shots fired in the parking lot, according to Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Police found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Woodruff said investigators believe the shooting followed a disturbance between two people who knew each other and it was not a random act.

The victim's name has not been released, and no information was available about a possible suspect..

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.