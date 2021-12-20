Man killed in shooting near 38th and High School on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting early Monday in a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, near West 38th Street and North High School Road.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound after they arrived at the scene.

Medics transported him to an area hospital where he later died. His identity has not been publicly released.

A person-of-interest was taken into custody, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

WRTV photographer Jonathon Christians contributed to this report.