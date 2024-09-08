Man killed in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 3 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Drive on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov