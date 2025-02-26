Man killed in shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5300 block of West 34th Place around 12:25 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, the victim later died.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

At this time, police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Tyann Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Tyann.Lambert@indy.gov. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous