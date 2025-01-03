Watch Now
Man killed in shooting on near north side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Capitol Avenue around 4:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male with gunshot injuries. Medics arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police said a person of interest in the shooting has been detained.

Police blocked off Capitol Avenue between 30th Street and 28th Street for an investigation.

