Man killed in shooting outside Greatt Escape bar in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WRTV) — A man died early Sunday morning after being shot and injured in the parking lot of a Kokomo bar.

The shooting happened around 1:37 a.m., according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Greatt Escape, 2411 N. Washington St., on a report of a fight.

As police arrived, they heard several shots fired from the parking lot. After securing the scene, investigators found 31-year-old Braylen Johnson of Kokomo lying unconscious with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests and say it is an "active investigation."

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017, or can text their tip line at 847411. Text TIPKPD, then a space, then your tip.