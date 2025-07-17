Man killed in shooting outside pub on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting outside pub on the south side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 1:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Southport Crossing Way, the address of Mucky Duck Pub.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was in critical condition at the scene and was quickly transported to an area hospital. Unfortunately, later updates from police confirmed that the adult male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not released any information regarding potential suspects or motives at this time.

IMPD encourages anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.