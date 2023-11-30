Man killed in Wednesday night shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a late night shooting on Indianapolis’ west side.

IMPD officers were called to the Cloverleaf Terrace Apartments on Wilkins Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find an adult male with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Medics later pronounced him dead.

Metro Police questioned a female at the scene; but her connection to the gunfire, if any, is unknown.

According to police, witnesses at the scene were being uncooperative with investigators.

Officers haven’t released what led to the shooting.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.