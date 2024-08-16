Man lured victim in on dating app, robbed him a gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing multiple armed robbery charges after he used a dating app to lure a victim in.

According to court documents, Jeremy Agaro is charged with two counts of armed robbery after he used an online dating app to meet a man and rob him at gunpoint.

Agaro allegedly used the dating app Jack'd to meet with a potential victim. Agaro allegedly connected with a man using the app and eventually met up with the man on August 9.

During that meet up, Agaro, posing as a person named Jason Brandon, met with his victim. The victim drove to pick up Agaro and when Agaro got into the car he told his victim to circle the block.

During that time, Agaro allegedly pulled out a handgun and told the victim to give him his wallet.

Agaro then asked the man to CashApp him a large sum of money. When that payment declined, Agaro then asked the man to only send $25.

Agaro then left the car. The victim called police shortly after and told them about the incident.

The victim explained to police that his wallet had an Apple AirTag in it. On August 11 the victim called police again and explained his AirTag was shown to be at the Burger King restaurant on Crawfordsville Road.

The victim also explained that his driver's license was returned to the address listed on it since the crime happened, according to court documents.

Using surveillance cameras and visits to the Burger King, IMPD were able match the identity to Agaro.

