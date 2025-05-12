Man plows truck into juvenile detention center in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A man is facing several criminal charges after he drove his truck into a juvenile detention center late Sunday morning, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are calling it an "appalling and deliberate act of violence."

39-year-old Jacob Dhondt drove his truck through the front vestibule and entryway of the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center at 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

The words "Fathers Matter" were written on the back of Dhondt’s truck as it tore through the secured entryway of the building.

Officials say no one was injured in the incident.

“This wasn’t just vandalism. This was a targeted, intentional act that put the lives of innocent people — people simply doing their jobs — directly in harm’s way,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess in a press release. “It’s very fortunate no one was killed or injured.”

Law enforcement immediately apprehended Dhondt.

Dhondt stated he was angry at the Johnson County court system, claiming he hadn’t been permitted to see his son in over a year, according to officials. He reportedly told officers this was intended to “send a message to the judges and judicial system.”

Dhondt is now facing several criminal charges, including:



Intimidation, level 5 felony

Criminal recklessness, level 6 felony

Criminal mischief, level 6 felony

Officials say Dhondt also has an active Level 2 Felony warrant out of Shelby County for dealing methamphetamine.

The Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center is a secure facility that operates 24/7.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said this act of violence underscores the real risks faced by public servants working in judicial and detention settings.

“We will not tolerate attacks against our staff or our justice system,” Sheriff Burgess said in the release. “This was an act of intimidation, plain and simple, and we will pursue justice with the full weight of the law.”