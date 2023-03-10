Man sentenced for 2019 death of 16-year-old Xavier Weir in Beech Grove

INDIANAPOLIS — A former U.S. Army police officer was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a 16-year-old in Beech Grove.

Friday in court, German Parra avoided a murder charge and pleaded guilty to armed robbery and two counts of criminal recklessness.

Marion Superior Court Judge Marc Rothenberg sentenced Parra to 17.5 years in prison and five years of probation, which was the maximum under the plea agreement.

Investigators say Xavier Weir, 16, was driving in the 400 block of Grovewood Drive when someone opened fire on his vehicle. Weir crashed into a ditch and his vehicle caught fire. Officers had to pull Weir from the burning vehicle and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old in the vehicle with Weir were not injured.

Parra was a United States Army Sergeant military police officer stationed at a military base in Kentucky. He has since been dishonorably discharged, his attorney told WRTV.

Parra was arrested on a warrant out of Indiana on April 23, 2019 by US Marshalls in Kentucky.

