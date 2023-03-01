Man sentenced for killing uncle in Beech Grove bedroom

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was 16-years-old when he shot and killed his uncle in February 2020 has been found guilty of murder.

Devon Ford, 28, was found dead inside the bedroom of an apartment located in the 100 block of Diplomat Court in Beech Grove.

His nephew, Sylvester Ford, was charged as an adult with murder shortly after.

Court documents said Sylvester Ford told investigators several different accounts of what happened. Initially, he told relatives and police that intruders shot his uncle. He later told police he accidentally shot his uncle three times and then took the gun and $120 from Devon Ford's dresser.

During interviews with investigators, Sylvester stated that he had been living with his uncle for a short time before the incident occurred, and Devon had been upset with him in the days before the shooting. He later told investigators that he shot his uncle three times, stating, “I just kept going because I did not know how to stop.”

Sylvester was convicted last month and sentenced on March 1 to 50 years in prison.