Man sentenced in January homicide case

WRTV Photo/Dave Marren
Police investigate after a 56-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Sep 10, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to three years home detention after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter for shooting another man to death.

Judge James Osborn also sentenced Romello McGee to 160 hours of community service and two years of probation. He was also ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution for funeral expenses, according to McGee's defense attorney.

James Lewis, 56, was shot and killed on January 11 in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lewis and McGee got into an argument over an event at a family party.

Lewis told McGee he had to leave the house and went to his bedroom, where the affidavit says Lewis "continued to become more and more upset from the argument."

Lewis later left the house and several witnesses heard gunshots, according to the affadavit. Lewis was shot multiple times.

"While we disagree with the jury’s verdict, we feel that Romello’s sentencing was appropriate given the facts of this case and who Romello McGee is as a human being," Eskew Law said in a statement to WRTV.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office did not have any comment on the verdict.

