Man sentenced to 100 years for child molestation

INDIANAPOLIS — A man will be serving a century in prison after he pleaded guilty to molesting two children, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Rafael Pouriet-Gannett will be sentenced to 100 years at the Indiana Department of Correction for molesting the two victims. In September, Pouriet-Gannett pleaded guilty to three counts of child molesting and vicarious sexual conduct; both felonies.

He was accused of molesting the children for many years.

“This resolution would not have been possible without the courage of the victims and their family,” Prosecutor Mears said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to holding accountable those who commit predatory, heinous acts.”

Anyone with concerns regarding the welfare of a child should report to 911 or the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.